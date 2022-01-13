Shafqat Mehmood says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. — APP/File

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon," he tweeted.

The education minister warned everyone to continue to take all precautions, especially wearing a mask at all times.



The federal education minister was due to chair a meeting of provincial education ministers earlier in the day to debate closure of schools amid rising COVID-19 cases, which was postponed.

This is not the first time he has tested positive for coronavirus. He last caught the virus in May 2021.



More to follow.

