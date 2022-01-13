Shafqat Mehmood says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.
"My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon," he tweeted.
The education minister warned everyone to continue to take all precautions, especially wearing a mask at all times.
The federal education minister was due to chair a meeting of provincial education ministers earlier in the day to debate closure of schools amid rising COVID-19 cases, which was postponed.
This is not the first time he has tested positive for coronavirus. He last caught the virus in May 2021.
More to follow.
The meeting, due tomorrow, will review the prevalent COVID situation in the country with respect to educational...
PPP leader says that PTI will soon face a public reaction due to its "poor economic policies"
"I don’t know any of the accused in this case, nor do I want to pursue the case further," the victim had told the...
Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel for the third consecutive year
Siddique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad, met with elder brother Habib who arrived at Kartarpur from the...
Makran Subduction Zone is like a nuclear weapon present in the sea and it can explode anytime, says National Tsunami...