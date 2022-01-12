HEC issues fresh list of illegal universities, colleges in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a fresh list of over 140 'fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised' educational institutions in the country.
Among them, two are from Islamabad, including the privately-owned Islamabad Law College as well as Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts.
According to the HEC, any other institution not included in the list of recognised universities, institutions, and campus(es) available on its official website 'may also be termed as non-recognised'.
The regulatory body warned students against enrolling themselves in them declaring such admissions to be illegal.
A look at these over 140 fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognised educational institutions shows that most are located in Punjab (96) followed by Sindh (35), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (11), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (3).
Interestingly, there is no such educational institution in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan in the list.
