Eminem celebrates his latest achievement with a new video

Eminem is celebrating 50 million subscribers on YouTube.
The Detroit rapper on Tuesday used his Instagram account took to celebrate his latest achievement.
The "Lose Yourself" rapper posted a clip on Instagram to inform his followers that he has crossed 50 million subscribers on YouTube.
"Now how the **** did this metamorphosis happen? From standin' on corners and porches just rappin'" 50 million subscribers and counting."
Em who is followed by more than 33 million people on Instagram received half a million likes on his post within a few hours while hundreds others congratulated him for his achievement in the comments section.
