Khloe Kardashian’s recent post accused of ‘trying to distract’ from racism allegations

Khloe Kardashian slammed for trying to 'distract' from 'racism' scandal with the help of her daughter, True’s photos .
The 37-year-old socialite dropped adorable snaps of her three-year-old daughter on Instagram that are being called as a stunt to take attention off the alleged ‘racist’ video.
Khloe recently found herself engulfed in claims of making ‘racist’ remarks. An old video of the reality TV star re-surfaced on internet from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The since-viral clip shows the socialite saying, “Hashtag fact, my baby is black. Hashtag I only like black (expletive). That's what I would say." She also says the n-word in the video.
Feeling hurt by her statements in the video, Reddit was bombarded with fans’ comments about her recent IG post. One user wrote, “Queue the 'use the kids to distract from scandals' trick."
