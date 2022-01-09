Shawn Mendes gets snapped at Miami airport post Camila Cabello reunion

Shawn Mendes turned all heads around as he reached at Miami airport to bid farewell to his beach vacations on Saturday.

The Senorita hit-maker was snapped in casual attire as he donned navy blue hoodie, paired with black jeans and sneakers.

The sighting comes after the singer was seen walking his dog in a park on Thursday with the ex-girlfriends Camila Cabello.

The ex-couple parted their ways in November after dating for two years. However, they announced to remain friends.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” their joint statement read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn,” it added.