Karachi experiences coldest night of the year

KARACHI: The mercury dropped to 9.7 degrees Celsius Saturday night in Karachi, making it the coldest night of the year, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD said it is a rare occurrence in Karachi. The city is currently under the influence of northeastern winds blowing at a speed of seven kilometers per hour and the humidity level in the atmosphere is 87%.

As per the PMD, the weather grew intense in the after-effects of the recent winter rains in the metropolis. Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist at PMD, said that the cold wave currently gripping the city may continue till January 16. Another westerly system is expected to enter Balochistan via Iran after January 16, he added.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast that the city’s temperature will range between 9°C to 11°C during the next 24 hours.

In a statement, the PMD said that cold and dry is expected in most parts of the country, while chances of rain with snow over hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Dense fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, KP, and upper Sindh during night hours, said the Met Office.