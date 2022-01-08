 
close
Saturday January 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy's latest outing sets tongues wagging about their reunion

Ashley was looking smashing in a black coat

By Web Desk
January 08, 2022
Ashley Benson and G-Eazys latest outing sets tongues wagging about their reunion

Actress Ashley Benson and rapper G-Eazy have fuelled to reconciliation rumors with their latest appearance in  West Hollywood.

The actress and the rapper, both 32, were spotted in West Hollywood on Friday night. Their latest outing came in the midst of rumors that they're back to being an item after breaking up early last year.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazys latest outing sets tongues wagging about their reunion

The actress was looking smashing in a black coat that was open in the front to reveal a criss-cross patterned top underneath. Her long blonde hair was parted in the center and styled straight. While G-Eazy rocked a grey sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, letting his bleached hair poke out.

The rapper topped it with a brown leather jacket and wore a glowing wristwatch.

The possibility of a reconciliation emerged when the exes were seen enjoying lunch together in Los Feliz the day after Christmas. G-Eazy and Ashley split last February after less than a year of dating. 