Ariana DeBose to host SNL on January 15

Ariana DeBose is excited that she would be hosting Saturday Night Live on January 15.
Taking to Instagram, she said, "I ’m hosting SNL. Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear."
Saturday Night Live (also known as SNL) is an American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. Michaels currently serves as the program's showrunner.
Hugh Jackman rings in the celebrations for his return to Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ after covid-19 recovery
Amy Schumer issues a mental health update about her ‘crushing anxiety’
Kate Middleton helping Prince George ‘don royal armour’ in defense strategy as future obligations come to light
Final look into Queen Elizabeth’s commemorative Platinum Jubilee 50p coin revealed
Nicolas Cage refuses to leak ‘Purple Rain’ performance because private ‘Purple Rain’ performance leaked
Whoopi Goldberg addresses her ‘shock’ over seeing a positive test result