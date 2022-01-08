Ariana DeBose to host SNL on January 15

Ariana DeBose is excited that she would be hosting Saturday Night Live on January 15.

Taking to Instagram, she said, "I ’m hosting SNL. Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear."

Saturday Night Live (also known as SNL) is an American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. Michaels currently serves as the program's showrunner.