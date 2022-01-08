Sana Javed shines bright at top of Burj Khalifa, gives fans tourist vibes 

Actress Sana Javed was a sight to behold in a striking pose at top of the high rise Burj Khalifa.
The fashion icon sported an olive green blazer with black jeans and a pair of retro goggles to complete her look.
The view from the place looked stunning as ever which added to the beauty and class of the picture.
Turning to the photo-blogging site, the Khaani actress shared the gorgeous look.
It seemed that the diva was making most of her time vacationing in the UAE.
Sana Javed became the talk of the town after her marriage with singer Umair Jaswal
