Hugh Jackman rings in return to ‘The Music Man’ following covid-19 recovery

Actor Hugh Jackman takes to social media to unveil his official return to The Music Man on Broadway following his recovery from covid-19.
The star documented his return in an Instagram video that featured him in public, in a white face mask.
In it, the actor could be heard saying, “I can't tell you how good this moment feels. Yes, we're back
The X Men star also weighed in to say, "... To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I'm so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you'll have a chance to reschedule.”
Before concluding he also admitted, “But ... I'm so excited to be back and to bring this show — which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith — back to Broadway."
Experts fear Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may ‘find some reason’ not to attend Queen’s Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘dodging responsibilities’ with Archewell after 2020 report
BTS youngest member Jungkook is the latest one to set-up his official account on Spotify
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari joined by star-studded guests
Dia Mirza is getting more comfortable with sharing pictures of her four-month-old son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi
Zendaya's much-anticipated 'Euphoria 2' is slated to premiere on Sunday