Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are officially married! See Photos

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have tied the knot!
The lovebirds were joined by family and celebrity friends Friday afternoon for a day-light Nikkah ceremony. Saboor's sister Sajal Aly and Ali's sister Mariam Ansari were also in attendance.
In videos going viral on social media, Saboor is spotted in a gold ensemble while groom Ali is seen wearing a white Sherwani and a Turban.
In another clip, blushing bride Saboor is seen teary-eyed as Ali plants a kiss on her forehead to calm her down.
Saboor's elder sister Sajal is spotted congratulating brother-in-law Ali right after the couple said their wedding vows.
Bridesmaids, including Kinza Hashmi, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Sadia Ghaffar also marked attendance on the auspicious occasion.
Sutapa Sikdar looked back at sweet moments of Irrfan Khan on his 55th birth anniversary
Ben Affleck 'is not acting in the right head' says insider
Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West's fun-loving personality
'Squid Game' star, Jung Ho-yeon became the first Korean model to appear on Vogue's front page
Sunny Leone jokingly admitted that she is a fool who always arrives on time
James Corden on Thursday revealed that his show 'The Late Late Show' will not be aired for the week