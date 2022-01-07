Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are officially married! See Photos

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have tied the knot!

The lovebirds were joined by family and celebrity friends Friday afternoon for a day-light Nikkah ceremony. Saboor's sister Sajal Aly and Ali's sister Mariam Ansari were also in attendance.

In videos going viral on social media, Saboor is spotted in a gold ensemble while groom Ali is seen wearing a white Sherwani and a Turban.

In another clip, blushing bride Saboor is seen teary-eyed as Ali plants a kiss on her forehead to calm her down.



Saboor's elder sister Sajal is spotted congratulating brother-in-law Ali right after the couple said their wedding vows.



Bridesmaids, including Kinza Hashmi, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Sadia Ghaffar also marked attendance on the auspicious occasion.





