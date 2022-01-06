John Legend shares sneak peek into upcoming plans for ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency

Lyricist and songwriter John Legend recently shed light on the details surrounding his upcoming Love in Las Vegas Residency.

Legend weighed in on it all during his recent and candid interview with Billboard.

There he was quoted saying, “We loved the show. I thought it was beautifully put together. The performance was amazing and Gwen was in top form.”

“It was really inspiring to watch her do that and know that we could possibly be on that same stage. And I’m excited that we’ve sealed the deal with Caesars Entertainment.”

He also shared a sneak peek into the upcoming setlist and added, “The setlist will be a cool, career retrospective. A little more about older songs for my fans from back in 2004—they will hear everything they’ve loved over the years.”

He also went on to say, “We’ll play songs from all the albums. My whole catalogue—my whole career summed up in a performance.”

“This is the 15-year anniversary of Once Again, my second album. It’s amazing that we’ve had a sustained impact for this long. And it’s also weird when you meet new artists who say, ‘I grew up listening to you.”

“We’re so fortunate to be in a position where we’ve had longevity and people still want to hear what we have to offer. And I’m still making new music.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “I’m planning to put new music out next year, too. But I want to celebrate my whole career. I’m so grateful to have this many years to mine my repertoire of music.”