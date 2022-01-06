Eddie Van Halen’s ex-wife shares legendary guitarist’s last words

Eddie Van Halen’s last words before his death from throat cancer in October 2020 are featured in his former wife Valerie Bertinelli's latest memoir, reported Page Six.
Recalling Eddie’s last moments in her new book titled Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, Valerie shared that the Van Halen guitarist told her, “I love you,” before taking his last breath.
“‘I love you’ are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing,” wrote Valerie, also mentioning that their son Wolfgang was also past of their last meeting.
Eddie lost a long-drawn battle with throat cancer in October 2020 at the age of 65.
The former couple were married for 20 years before getting divorced in 2007.
