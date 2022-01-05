Hailey Bieber cuts a model figure as she steps out in LA

Hailey Bieber looked stunning in leggings and an oversize sweater as she brought back her healthy fitness habits into the new year.



The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted heading to a Pilates session in Los Angeles on Monday.

Justin Bieber's sweetheart showed of her hourglass figure in a pair of black leggings, a black oversize crewneck sweater, and a grey winter hat.

The Kendall Jenner's pal went makeup-free for the latest outing. She also carried a small, black, shiny patent leather purse over her arm.

Bieber showed off her cool, effortless style in a tall ribbed beanie that she cuffed over her forehead. The one of the world's highest paid model's long brown hair was straight as it flowed out from underneath the accessory.



To give a perfect look to her personality, the stunner sported a pair of white sneakers that had multicolor accents. Hailey's outing comes as the statuesque beauty recently wrapped up a trip with her best friend Kendall Jenner and their partners.