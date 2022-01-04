Harnaaz Sandhu embarks on Miss Universe journey as she arrives in New York

India's Harnaaz Sandhu reached New York to embark on her Miss Universe journey after being spotted at Mumbai airport.

The Punjab-based Harnaaz who has recently won the most-coveted beauty title, Miss Universe 2021 seems on her path to living life to the fullest in her recent video from New York.

The video is shared by the official handle of Miss Universe, showing her arrival in the city, getting out of her car, and entering her new apartment to give a short tour.

As she opens the door, the 21-year-old says, "Are you guys excited? I can't wait."

They captioned the video, "Only the beginning...Welcome to NYC Harnaaz Sandhu."

While fans flooded the beauty queen’s post with love and praise, one fan wrote, “param sundari”.

One fan wrote, "THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED."

Another commented, "Our miss universe is very beautiful."