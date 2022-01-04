Kartik Aaryan opens up on facing controversies: 'I had to face my family'

Kartik Aaryan recently shed light on his encounter with controversies as he revealed his idea of dealing with the mean comments.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor revealed that in early days of his career, he ‘used to feel bad' after hearing negative stories bout himself.

During his conversation with Bolywood Hungama, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star said, “I had to face my family, maybe they will start doubting, maybe they will get worried or maybe they won't share their stress with me, I used to feel all of this.”

“But now there are so many stories (about me) that I have no fear anymore. In fact, now, I laugh over it, it motivates me,” he added.

He said, “These small things give me joy. My work will always speak for me. I do not care what happens in front of me. As I said, I only get motivated to do better with all this.”