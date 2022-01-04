Karachi weather update: Hail with thunderstorm likely in city, predicts weather expert

Hailstorm in Karachi. File photo

KARACHI: Weather expert Jawad Memon has predicted that the city may receive hail during the upcoming rain spell that is likely to start today.

"There is a 20 to 30% chance of hail in connection with the current rains," the meteorologist said, adding when the weather is cold, water vapour freezes and becomes hail.

Karachi last received a hailstorm on December 18, 2017, he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the second spell of winter showers with thunderstorms in Karachi and most parts of Sindh starting today.

In a statement, the Met Office said that the strong westerly wave has entered the western and upper parts of the country, which has gripped most parts of the country. It will persist in different parts of the country for the next 02 to 03 days.

Under the influence of this system, most districts of Sindh are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains from January 4 to 7. Karachi, however, is likely to receive the second spell of winter showers on January 5 and 6. Drizzling is expected in the metropolis today, said the Met office.

Rains with lightning are expected in various parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Badin, Thatta, Umarkot, and Tharparkar, during the period.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the new system was more powerful than the previous.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Balochistan's Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara and Jiwani areas as a strong westerly wave entered the country. The weather system is currently present in the southern parts of the province.

The provincial disaster management authority has launched rescue efforts after the heavy downpour caused flash flooding in coastal areas.