Inside Salman Khan's New Year party with Sangeeta Bijlani, Lulia Vantur: See pics

Inside Salman Khan's New Year party with Sangeeta Bijlani, Lulia Vantur

After celebrating his birthday the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan rang in the New Year with another party.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor was recently spotted enjoying New Year‘s eve with his closest friends at his Panvel farmhouse. Actor–turned politician Bina Kak took to Instagram to share glimpses from the party.

Have a look:

In a picture, Salman was clad in a black shirt, white jacket, and a silver chain around his neck. He posed with his friend Bina and her daughter Amrita Kak was also among the guests.

Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman's ex-girlfriend, was also present. She posted a slew of photos and videos from the farmhouse, including one of her sparkly black party costumes and a shot of the last sunset of 2021.

“Hello 2022,” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also shared a picture and a short video as the guests from the party all wished everyone a happy new year.

“Happy New Year #iuliavantur #happynewyear #newyear #2022 #love #family #friends #joy #faith (swipe left for wish),” she wrote with her post.

