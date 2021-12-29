Queen still 'haunted' by helicopter crash incident as she worries for Prince William

The Queen is reported to be going through "sleepless" nights after it was claimed that a helicopter accident continues to haunt her.

A source close to the monarch explained that the Queen still recalls the 1967 helicopter crash that killed Captain of the Queen's Flight, Air Commodore John Blount and three others.

Following the incident, the monarch reportedly became so upset that she refused to travel in a helicopter for years until she eventually did for her 1977 Silver Jubilee in Northern Ireland.

The source added that the accident "put her off completely" which is why "she's so worried about William and his family".

For the unversed, the Duke of Cambridge often flies his own helicopter with his family on board however, it was recently reported that the Queen "begged" him to stop doing that in a bid to avoid a tragedy.