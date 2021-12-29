Akshay Kumar celebrates wife Twinkle Khanna’s birthday in Maldives

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating his wife actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna’s 48th birthday in Maldives.
The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Twinkle from their chill session in the Maldives to wish her a very happy birthday.
Sharing the photo, Akshay said, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina” followed by a heart emoji.
Commenting on the post, Twinkle Khanna dropped numerous heart emojis.
Meanwhile, Twinkle, who shares her birthday with her father, late actor Rajesh Khanna, also turned to Instagram and posted her childhood photo with the dad along with a heartbreaking note.
She wrote, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday.
“A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”
