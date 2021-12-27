Ushna Shah, Saba Faisal filming for Anurag Kashyap's new project

Saba Faisal and Ushna Shah are teaming up with ace Indian director Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming project, the two Pakistani TV actors confirmed on Monday.
Ushna and Saba, who are currently in the European country Belarus for the project, announced the news in videos shared on Instagram early on Monday.
"It's the first day of why I came to Belarus... You'll see it soon, InshAllah. New project with a great director," said Saba in a video shared on her Instagram, tagging Kashyap in the caption.
On the other hand, Ushna reshared a story on her Instagram stories in which she's seen talking to Kashyap.
"Cross border collab. Honoured and excited to learn from this institution," she wrote.
It remains unclear whether the two are part of an upcoming film or a web series as no other details have yet been shared.
