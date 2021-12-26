Armed intruder slips into Windsor grounds as royals ring in Christmas

An armed intruder recently made his way into the Windsor grounds without being spotted while the Royal Family was celebrating Christmas.
This news has been updated by superintendent Rebecca Mears and in his statement to the public he claimed, “An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police.”
“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time."
“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”
‘Merry Christmas to All my Masihi brothers and sisters,’ wrote Yasir Hussain
BTS singer V is getting showered with praises and love for his honey vocals
Kareena Kapoor Khan with hubby Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh stepped out for family Christmas lunch
Anushka Sharma shared a photo of herself sitting with her hubby and Santa Claus
HYBE artist Lee Hyun revealed that he messaged Suga to know about his health
Camila Cabello decided to sell her house last month, after parting her ways with beau Shawn Mendes