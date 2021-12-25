IU turns into Santa, donates a big sum to Child Fund Korea ahead of Christmas

South Korean singer and actor, Lee Ji-eun, widely known as IU, won over million hearts with a huge donation to Child Fund Korea just before holidays.

The Hotel Del Luna star has donated ‘100 million won (about $84,280) each to cancer patients and children from low-income families’, confirmed her agency EDAM Entertainment on December 24.

Out of 200 million won, ChildFund Korea will consume a part to provide scholarships for needy students while Seoul ASAN Hospital will also utilize a share of the amount to treat women and children with cancer.

The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo actor expressed, “This is a difficult time when everyone is feeling exhausted, but I wanted to share feelings of warmth and help with those who needed it.”

“I hope that everyone can spend a warm winter without a single neighbor being left out,” she added.