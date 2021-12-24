Royal expert called out for criticising Prince Harry over jeans

British author Angela Levin invited the wrath of Meghan and Harry's fans on Thursday when she reacted to the couple's Christmas Card.



The card features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Angela, the author of "Harry: Conversation with the Prince" said "The Sussex children look very sweet and smiley. Is Harry trying to make a financial point that he has no shoes and his jeans are torn? Or is he just trying to be with the teenage gang."

The couple's fans criticized the royal expert for her comments.

"Happy holidays Angela and take it easy on yourself," a user told Angela.

Another said, "Very lovely . UK is dying of jealousy!."