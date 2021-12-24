Google celebrates Moin Akhtar’s 71st birth anniversary with doodle

Internet giant google celebrated legendary actor and comedian late Moin Akhter’s 71st birth anniversary with a retro doodle.



Moin Akhter was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950 and began his acting career as a child actor at the age of 13.

He made his television debut on 6th September 1966.

Google celebrated the 71st birthday of the comedy legend with a retro doodle featuring him on several TV screens.

Moin Akhter’s sense of humour was highly dynamic and versatile.

He died on 22 April 2011 in Karachi after suffering a heart attack.

The actor was awarded Presidential Pride of Performance in 1996 and "Sitara-i-Imtiaz" in 2011.