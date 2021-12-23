WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce animating heart emojis

File photo

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app is planning to add another small visual element to its emojis, according to a report.

According to a WABetainfo report, the WhatsApp watcher, the company is mulling to roll out the feature in a future update.

When a user sends a red heart emoji, it is shown through animation, but it is only visible when sending that specific red heart.

The report said that the new change will introduce the same animation for all other heart emojis as shown in the image.

“It’s nothing special: it’s simply a small addition, but sometimes small things make the difference,” it added.

The image is taken from WhatsApp for iOS, but the company is also planning to release a new update of WhatsApp beta for Android to support the same feature as well.