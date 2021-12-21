Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui heaps praises on co-star Syra Yousuf: ‘ I had a real-life filmy moment with her’.

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui opened up about working with Syra Yousuf and his perceptions about her as he sat down for an interaction.



Syra and Sheheryar worked in the film Project Ghazi together which was a flop in the cinemas and was pulled out soon after the release and have geared up again for a drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan where Syra will essay the role of an army officer.



The on-screen couple have been making headlines with their epic chemistry and fans have been swooning over their friendly bond.

In an interaction with a local news outlet, the Parey Hut Love actor commented on Syra’s smile and said, " Being awe-struck, When she smiles, it's either if she's awkward or she's interested in you. When I was working with Syra, I thought 'Okay, I like her, she's good.' But, the day she wore the uniform, I had a real-life filmy moment. Syra was wearing heels and a leather outfit [uniform] and she was running. I was running as well and I was [awe-struck]."

Syra is a single mother who parted ways with husband Shehroz Sabzwari due to ‘irreconcilable’ differences and has been juggling between her mom duties and professional career.

As far as Munawar’s career is concerned, he had taken a 5 year hiatus from the small screen and mostly worked behind the camera producing shows, directing commercials and clicking breathtaking pictures.