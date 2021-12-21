Shadab Khan, Phil Salt engage in hilarious Twitter banter

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan Monday decided to hold a Twitter Q&A with his fans which turned out to be a popular one and continued to trend on social media for several hours.
During the #AskShadab session, the Pakistani cricketer responded to a number of queries he was asked by fans. Some international cricketers also asked a few questions from the Pakistani all-rounder.
England’s Phil Salt and Sharjeel Khan jumped in and asked some interesting questions.
The English cricketer wanted to know if Shadab was a zoo animal then what would he like to be and why.
To this the Islamabad United skipper said: “Salty this is why I avoid talking to u (emoji).”
On the other hand, Sharjeel Khan was keen to know when Shadab Khan is getting married and with whom.
In response, Shadab said: "Sharjeel bhai Aap he baat kaar lain ab number send karta houn" [I am sending you the number Sharjeel bhai. Speak on my behalf]".
