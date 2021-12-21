 
Tuesday December 21, 2021
This is why Shadab Khan doesn't want to talk to Phil Salt

By Web Desk
December 21, 2021
Shadab Khan, Phil Salt engage in hilarious Twitter banter

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan Monday decided to hold a Twitter Q&A with his fans which turned out to be a popular one and continued to trend on social media for several hours.

During the #AskShadab session, the Pakistani cricketer responded to a number of queries he was asked by fans. Some international cricketers also asked a few questions from the Pakistani all-rounder.

England’s Phil Salt and Sharjeel Khan jumped in and asked some interesting questions.

The English cricketer wanted to know if Shadab was a zoo animal then what would he like to be and why.

To this the Islamabad United skipper said: “Salty this is why I avoid talking to u (emoji).”

On the other hand, Sharjeel Khan was keen to know when Shadab Khan is getting married and with whom.

In response, Shadab said: "Sharjeel bhai Aap he baat kaar lain ab number send karta houn" [I am sending you the number Sharjeel bhai. Speak on my behalf]".