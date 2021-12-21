Spider-Man: No Way Home producer ‘never wanted’ Zendaya, Tom Holland dating

Spider-Man: No Way Home producer reportedly had issued a warning against on-set dating during the start of the filming process.

This warning was highlighted by the producer herself, Amy Pascal and in her most recent interview for The New York Times, she explained her intentions behind it all.

She was also quoted telling the outlet, "I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don't go there — just don't. Try not to."



“I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma," she added. "It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."

News of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s romance was broken by sources close to July 2017 but official confirmation came much later, in 2021.