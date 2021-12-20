 
close
Monday December 20, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Mushk Kaleem dresses to the nines during her reception ceremony

Mushk Kaleem walked down the aisle over the weekend

By Web Desk
December 20, 2021
Mushk Kaleem dresses to the nines during her reception ceremony
Mushk Kaleem dresses to the nines during her reception ceremony

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem is turning heads with her contemporary reception look.

The 26-year-old, who was joined by friends and family Sunday night to celebrate her Valima with husband Nadir Zia, dressed to the nines in an embroidered white ensemble.

Colour coordinating with his blushing bride, Nadira donned a grey suit paired with a salmon-pink strip tie.

Mushk Kaleem dresses to the nines during her reception ceremony

Mushk, who kept her makeup subtle for the day, opted for pearl jewelry along with her dress. The wedding reception comes after the bride and groom said 'I do' in a Nikkah+ Mehendi ceremony last week. Mushk later slipped into a crimson Saniya Maskatiya outfit for her wedding day.

Mushk Kaleem dresses to the nines during her reception ceremony