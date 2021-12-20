Mushk Kaleem dresses to the nines during her reception ceremony

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem is turning heads with her contemporary reception look.

The 26-year-old, who was joined by friends and family Sunday night to celebrate her Valima with husband Nadir Zia, dressed to the nines in an embroidered white ensemble.

Colour coordinating with his blushing bride, Nadira donned a grey suit paired with a salmon-pink strip tie.

Mushk, who kept her makeup subtle for the day, opted for pearl jewelry along with her dress. The wedding reception comes after the bride and groom said 'I do' in a Nikkah+ Mehendi ceremony last week. Mushk later slipped into a crimson Saniya Maskatiya outfit for her wedding day.





