 
close
Sunday December 19, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Pete Davidson skips ‘SNL’ to take Kim Kardashian to the movies

Davidson skipped the Saturday Night Live taping to take Kardashian out on a movie date in Staten Island

By Web Desk
December 19, 2021
Davidson skipped the Saturday Night Live taping to take Kardashian out on a movie date in Staten Island
Davidson skipped the Saturday Night Live taping to take Kardashian out on a movie date in Staten Island

Pete Davidson on Saturday skipped the Saturday Night Live taping to take his ladylove Kim Kardashian out on a movie date in his native Staten Island, reported Page Six.

The comedian reportedly arrived at Kardashian’s Manhattan hotel with Scott Disick around 6 p.m. and the group arrived at the Staten Island movie theatre around 7 p.m.

Rehearsals for SNL take place around 8 p.m., which Davidson obviously skipped out on.

Pete Davidson skips ‘SNL’ to take Kim Kardashian to the movies

Davidson’s absence from SNL came on a weekend when NBC struggled to put up the show due to an unexpected COVID-19 outbreak on set with guest star Charli XCX’s performance also being pulled to maintain a limited crew.

According to set insiders, “four actors tested positive and three others called out because they were fearful about coming to the studios.” 