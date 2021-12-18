Kubra Khan recalls harsh memories amid health struggles



Actress Kubra Khan shared a horrific story of being brutally fat shamed in wake of severe health issues which in turn shattered her confidence and lowered her self-esteem.

Kubra Khan’s life off screen had its own set of struggles as she faced a major cancer scare, in January, this year.

Back in London, after multiple visits to the doctor Kubra was diagnosed with a lump which required immediate operation before it turned into something dangerous and life threatening.

Post recovery, Kubra was supposed to keep herself hydrated and avoid any sort of diet.

The Sang-E Mar Mar actress had gained weight from emotional eating and the public lashed out at her for being ‘ fat’.

In an interview with Something Haute, Khan said, “After undergoing surgeries I gained some weight and everyone started making fun of me because of the weight I gained. No one knew what I had been through in the battle I won, people were only interested in humiliating me because of my weight."

Intensive trolls took a toll on her mental health especially during her performance in drama serial Hum Kahan Sachay Thay where the makers were criticized for the wrong choice of casting.