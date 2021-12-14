Pak vs WI: Pakistan opt to bat first against West Indies in second T20

— Twitter/TheRealPCB

KARACHI: Pakistan opted to bat first on Tuesday against West Indies after winning the toss for the second of three T20 Internationals against a COVID-hit West Indies team at the National Stadium in Karachi.



The last of the T20 matches will be held on Thursday, December 16, in Karachi.

On Monday, a dominating Pakistani side thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in the first fixture of the three-match T20 series.

Windies' captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and put the Green Shirts to bat first. Despite losing two important wickets early on, followed by intermittent dismissals of batsmen, Pakistan were able to put up an impressive 200-6 total on the board.

In the second innings, Pakistani bowlers were able to pick up quick wickets, with Shadab Khan taking three, Haris Rauf one, Mohammad Wasim four, Mohammad Nawaz one, and Shaheen Shah Afridi one.

Shai Hope (31) scored the most for the Windies, followed by Rovman Powell, who was able to contribute 23 runs to the West Indies' total of 137-10.

Squads



Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.



