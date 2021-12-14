Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘stun world with racy display’ in 2021 Christmas card

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been hailed by a royal author for picking a rather ‘racy’ display for their 2021 Christmas card.



This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Angela Levin in a piece for news.com.au.

There she wrote, "What really sets this apart from previous stodgy fare of this sort is not only William’s casual attire but the fact that he and Kate have their hands on each other’s legs, putting on the most touchy-feely display by a monarch since King Henry VIII spotted Anne Boleyn and started to get ideas.”

"This wasn’t just a tender intimacy but a much racier, if you will, display that stands in glaring contrast to their usual reserved and restrained public demeanours.”

"And all of this adds up to something particularly interesting in terms of what this card reveals about what William and Kate are up to right now.”

"That is, it highlights the degree to which the duo are showing little appetite to obediently toe the line and rigidly, blindly adhere to The Firm’s status quo.”

"What this card really signals is the extent to which they intend to do things their own way and if that means seeing the one-day King William IV’s pasty gams, then so be it.”

"William and Kate might be inexorably making their way towards the throne but the message that is increasingly coming across is that they intend to do it on their own terms."