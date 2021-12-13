Kim Kardashian has Grammy pianist wake kids with early morning Christmas music

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has hired a Grammy-winning pianist to play Christmas music for her children as a wakeup alarm.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum hired the pianist as part of a special treat for her four young trouble makers North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½.
The star even shared a sneak peek of what her house sounds like each morning with an Instagram Stories update.
In it she could be heard revealing, "Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids.”
Salman Khan was among many celebrities who recalled Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu won the prestigious title for India after 21 years
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card release has given some insight over their family dynamics
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man costume fascinates many superhero fans but the actor isn't a fan
The monarch, who had a health scare earlier, will have her loved ones by her side
'Aye Musht-e-Khaak' is Feroze Khan and Sana Javed's third joint collaboration with Geo TV after 'Khaani' and 'Romeo...