Monday December 13, 2021
Kim Kardashian has Grammy pianist wake kids with early morning Christmas music

By Web Desk
December 13, 2021
Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has hired a Grammy-winning pianist to play Christmas music for her children as a wakeup alarm.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum hired the pianist as part of a special treat for her four young trouble makers North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½.

The star even shared a sneak peek of what her house sounds like each morning with an Instagram Stories update.

In it she could be heard revealing, "Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids.”

