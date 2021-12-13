Zainab Abbas blessed with baby boy

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas gave birth to a son as she officially confirmed the good news on her social media handle with a breathtaking picture with her newborn.



Zainab tied the knot with Hamza Kardar in November 2019 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

A few months ago, Zainab had announced the news of her pregnancy.

The sports presenter gushed over the presence of her husband who supported her during her first trimester.

Taking to Instagram, Abbas wrote, “This might be my finest bit of work yet…thrilled to announce the arrival of Taimur Hamza Kardar on 7th December 2021. Our hearts are full, do keep us in your prayers”.





Social media personalities and celebrities congratulated the host on her special day.