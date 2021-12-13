Jesy Nelson gets attacked for making fun of Blackfishing allegations

Jesy Nelson ended up in hot waters once again but this time for making fun of the recent Blackfishing criticisms.

The Former Little Mix member stepped on the Capital's Jingle Bell Ball’s stage on Saturday to mark her first ever live solo performance after she exited the girl group.

The 30-year-old singer a few week ago found herself surrounded by accusations that she is trying to use the black heritage for personal gains.

As per Daily Mail report, the Boyz singer graced red carpet in London this weekend, fans were not impressed to see a motif embossed on her orange jacket which read ‘Black’.

Earlier, The Sun reported that the singer’s team ‘didn't say a word when it was happening and even posted the picture on Instagram before deleting it a few minutes later.’

“Jesy was so upset when she was told what had happened and was shown the photographs. She was totally focused on her performance and this put a huge dark cloud over everything,” the outlet quoted.