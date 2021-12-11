Amelia Hamlin appears with her older sister's boyfriend Eyal Booker at a star-studded event

Amelia Hamlin appeared to be a style queen as she rocked a black cropped jacket and low-rise trousers at the unveiling of the Faberge X Game of Thrones Egg in Beverly Hills on Friday.
The 20-year-old model was joined by her older sister Delilah's boyfriend Eyal Booker at the star-studded event.
She also rocked black crop top beneath her chic outwear, flaunting her toned tummy.
The Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend completed her look with a pair of trendy square-toed boots and wore her long brunette hair in a middle part.
Amelia Hamlin was looking smashing with some sharp winged eyeliner and a muted nude lip.
