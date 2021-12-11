Kanye West, Drake join hands for first joint benefit concert after 10-year feud

Kanye West and Drake have teamed up for the very first time in 10 years for a joint benefit concert and their respective fan bases are in a frenzy over it.

The concert was named the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert and was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Drake carried the concert after West’s Ultralight Beam performance and performed Hurricane with The Weeknd as well.

During West’s set he even shared a prayer for his fans and claimed, "I just get on the side of the bed and thank God for the hard times. The lessons."

"When he makes me who he wants me to be. I thank his son Jesus Christ for dying for me. For dying for us to save our souls. If you say and believe Jesus Christ is your lord and savior then you will be saved. 214 million homes have to bear that."