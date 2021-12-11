Late ‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson kept cancer battle private from co-stars

According to show's star Cynthia Nixon, Garson only confided in Sarah Jessica Parker

Sex and the City actor Willie Garson reportedly kept his battle with cancer private from his co-stars during the filming of the show’s reboot, only confiding in close friend Sarah Jessica Parker.

Garson, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in September, played Carrie Bradshaw’s lovable best friend Stanford Blatch in SATC and according to Cynthia Nixon, his death was “completely unlooked for, unknown.”

Speaking during press interviews for the reboot And Just Like That, Nixon shared, “Sarah was the only one that knew he was sick when we were filming until things became undeniable and then we were told.”

“Thankfully we were able to shoot with him not just before he was sick but after so it could be something we could discuss and listen to him about. I know that was very important for us and I think it was something that was important to him, too—not to be hiding that from us anymore.”

Garson has been seen in the first two episodes of the reboot; however, it is not known how the show will handle his death further down the episodes.