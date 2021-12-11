Attorney of Astroworld victims believes Travis Scott’s interview ‘didn’t heal them’

The attorney heading the case Astroworld lawsuit against Travis Scott believes his latest interview “didn’t heal anyone.”
This claim was made on behalf of late victim Rudy Peña family who declined Travis’ offer to foot funeral bills.
According to TMZ the family's attorney, Valerie Cortinas Fisher claimed, "I can't speak to whether or not it helped him heal, it seemed to be an exercise in him expressing his feelings to the public so if that was his endeavor, I hope he was successful at it.”
But "As far as the family, Rudy's family, goes, it didn't heal them."
The attorney also went on to say, "There have been some offers to speak at some point in the future to gauge Rudy's family's interest in doing so.”
