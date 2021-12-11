Selena Gomez finds it ‘rewarding’ to create Rare Beauty for ‘everyone’

Lyricist and singer Selena Gomez recently let fans into her personal philosophy towards Rare Beauty and explained that she does it all for those who “don’t want to get any work.”

The press review was in preparation for the Spring 2022 collection that dropped last month.

In celebration of her new product drops Gomez even sat down with reporters and revealed her personal beauty philosophy during a candid chat.

According to People magazine, she was quoted saying, "I've been in makeup since I was 7 years old, and I feel like that kind of messed with me."

"I had professionals doing my makeup and suddenly I looked 25 when I was 16 and it was crazy. And then I felt like I looked too young all the time...It just made me question my own beauty for what it was."

The entrepreneur also explained her motivations behind the release and admitted that she’s made Rare Beauty for those who find conventional campaigns “unachievable.”

She also added, “I've been a victim to wanting to change my face, and I think the most rewarding part of creating this line is that we create a place for people who don't necessarily want to get work done. They just want to embrace what they are and what they have, and that was always very important."

Before concluding she also went on to say, "It's kind of mind, body and soul. That's why I wanted the brand to be there for girls and guys and whoever to feel like it's OK to not look like everybody else."