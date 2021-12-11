Machine Gun Kelly sheds light on declining mental health struggles: ‘I don’t wanna feel’

Machine Gun Kelly has finally broken his silence over his declining mental health woes.
The singer made the admission during his candid interview with Drew Barrymore.
There he was quoted saying, "I think I'm new to being vulnerable outside of songs. I see a lot of pictures of me and there's like, smiles on them.”
He made these revelations while painting Drew's nails and also went on to say, "It's just weird though because I didn't feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling."
He added, "And I feel like this odd pressure because I don't want my fans to think that I'm taking something for granted so if I accept an award and I'm super smiley but behind the scenes, there was stuff going on."
