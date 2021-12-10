Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez decorates home for Christmas

Cristiano Ronaldo and her model Georgina Rodriguez got into the festive spirit as they put up Christmas tree and decorations inside their lavish home.
Rodriguez and Ronaldo will enjoy the most wonderful time of the year together as they have already put up the Christmas tree and decked the halls of their glorious home near Manchester.
The footballer, who is the part of Manchester United as his team, won't get to spend much time with his loved ones during the holidays.
Georgina, who is expecting twins with Ronaldo, shared a story on Instagram of their festive lobby. Their swanky countryside hideaway, which boasts seven bedrooms, high-tech fitness complex, pool and jacuzzi, has truly come alive for Christmas.
