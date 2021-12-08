Khloe Kardashian picks up award amid new Tristan Thompson drama

Khloe Kardashian put aside ongoing drama with ex Tristan Thompson to support her family, especially sister Kim Kardashian, at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old reality TV star showed up in a dazzling silver chainmail dress to pick up a joint award with her family and to cheer her sister Kim as she accepted the Fashion Icon trophy from last year’s winner Tracee Ellis Ross.
Khloe made sure to style herself subtly for the starry night, choosing to wear her blonde hair in loose waves. She tied the look together with minimal accessories and a sun-kissed makeup look.
Picking up the award for the Best Reality Show 2021 for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe, with Kim and mother Kris Jenner on stage, said, “We want to thank everyone who has supported us old and new, we see you… A big shout-out to all our fan accounts. You never miss a beat.”
It marked her first appearance since Tristan, the father of her only daughter, was reported to have fathered another child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.
