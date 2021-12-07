BTS’ Jungkook sets trend with Instagram username, McDonald's follows

Whatever Jungkook does, it becomes a trend and this time it’s his Instagram username doing the honours.

The Euphoria hit-maker while setting up his IG account, channelled his inner creativity as he typed, “@abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz,” which included all alphabets except the singers’ initials; JK.

ARMY – BTS’ official fandom, took to the internet to react to the singer’s hilarious handle as they appeared so impressed however McDonald's went a step further with it and changed its username on Twitter.

The fast-food chain switched to a new username, “ab_ _efghijkl_nopqrstuvwxyz,” taking out M, C, D .

South Korean megahit boy band after staging a stunning four-day concert, Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles, announced taking a break to ‘recharge with creative energy'.



Soon after the announcement of going on a hiatus, the seven K-pop idols launched their individual accounts on the Facebook-owned app.