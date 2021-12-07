Katrina Kaif found idea of love ‘very yesterday’ before meeting Vicky Kaushal

Back in 2013, Katrina told Filmfare that she isn’t “madly in love with the idea of being in love anymore"

Before Katrina Kaif met her husband-to-be Vicky Kaushal, the Bollywood diva had almost given up on the idea of love.

Back in 2013, Katrina, who had already been jilted in love, told Filmfare in a particularly personal interview that she isn’t “madly in love with the idea of being in love anymore.”

“The idea of being in love sounds very yesterday,” she had said.

Katrina went on to explain why she thought the way she did, saying it isn’t easy to find love.

“Life in the movies isn’t as easy as you think. We don’t just love each other, hold hands and skip into the sunny world. There are a whole lot of things in between. It isn’t as easy as it seems…”

Things have changed quite dramatically since, and eight years on, Katrina is all set to walk down the aisle and tie the knot with Vicky on December 9!

According to recent reports, the couple has already reached the Six Senses Hotel Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan and are ready to kick off their wedding festivities.