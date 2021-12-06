Nora Fatehi linked to alleged extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar

According to a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, Chandrasekhar gifted Fatehi a luxury car

After Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood star Nora Fatehi has also emerged as a key name being linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who reportedly extorted more than INR 200 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against Chandrasekhar, his wife, and six others in a money laundering case.

According to India Today, the chargesheet also states that during interrogation, Chandrasekhar claimed to have gifted Fatehi a luxury car, in addition to gifting Fernandez numerous presents worth INR 10 crore.

Both Fatehi and Fernandez have since been called upon by the ED and have been spotted at its office in relation to the case.

Earlier on Sunday, Fernandez was stopped from leaving India at the Mumbai Airport where she had arrived to catch a plane to Dubai. She was subsequently questioned for a brief period of time.