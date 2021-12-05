Spotted: Katrina Kaif visits clinics before Jaipur wedding departure

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is visiting a doctor before she jets off to Jaipur for her 'royal' wedding celebrations.

The star, who is allegedly getting married to actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, was spotted going inside a clinic on Sunday afternoon.

Katrina, who waved at the paparazzi before entering the premises, later met with an excited crowd on her way out. At one point, the star even struggled to shut the door of her car while fans took selfies.

As per the Indian media, Katrina and Vicky are all-set to go to Rajasthan on December 6 to officially begin their pre-wedding celebration.