Spotted: Katrina Kaif visits clinics before Jaipur wedding departure

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is visiting a doctor before she jets off to Jaipur for her 'royal' wedding celebrations.
The star, who is allegedly getting married to actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, was spotted going inside a clinic on Sunday afternoon.
Katrina, who waved at the paparazzi before entering the premises, later met with an excited crowd on her way out. At one point, the star even struggled to shut the door of her car while fans took selfies.
As per the Indian media, Katrina and Vicky are all-set to go to Rajasthan on December 6 to officially begin their pre-wedding celebration.
Minal Khan shared an adorable throwback photo as she recalled her memories with Mohsin Ahsan Ikram
Fawad Khan celebrates birthday with Sanam Saeed, Ammara Hikmat, Mohib Mirza, Bilal Lashari
Kangana Ranaut recently shared that she stands by every nationalist and is not only BJP's supporter
he song featured on "Prince William: Time To Walk", recorded for Apple, in which he gives an audio walking tour around...
Daniel Radcliffe recently talked about the huge admiration he receives for his performance in 'Harry Potter'
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks keep their personal life very private often leaving fans speculating