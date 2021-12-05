The real reason Adele has no access to her Instagram password

Singer and songwriter Adele just got her Instagram password revoked and the real reason for it has left her fandom in fits of laughter.

The singer got candid about it all while speaking to Nikkie de Jager on her personal YouTube channel.

She started off by making a shocking revelation to the makeup guru and admitted, "I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before.”



But the access was revoked after Adele shared a culturally appropriate photo to Instagram.



While explaining the entire scuffle Adele admitted, “It's the only picture I ever posted myself and then they took my password away from me again."